Oprah Winfrey fell dramatically to the floor after losing her footing at The Forum in Los Angeles as she spoke about “balance” in the context of wellness.

The video of her fall was shared on social media as so many people wondered what could have the cause of such fall. However, the star quickly made light of the situation, sitting up and shouting: “Wrong shoes!”

A crew member also rushed on stage to help her up, with her later joking: “It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall!”

Oprah continued some of the show without any shoes, before then putting on another footwear.

The media mogul is currently touring the US with her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus show, which delivers motivational talks on wellness according to a report by HuffPost.





Special guests on various dates include Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez.

Oprah recently said of the event:

Say goodbye to procrastination, denial, feeling stuck and wishing for a better life. This is going to be a day-long party for everyone, celebrating all that you are, and all that you’re meant to be.

The fall generated a lot of comments and jokes online, worthy of note is that of 50Cent who claims that Michael Jackson must have tripped her. Others jokingly said it must have been Kobe Bryant.

Oprah had hosted Michael Jackson’s accusers on her show after the Leaving Neverland documentary had released 10 years after the singer’s death. 50 Cent’s remark is a joke about Michael Jackson getting his revenge.