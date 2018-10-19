



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has announced the arrival of a new Queen in the palace.

The new Queen is a pretty Evangelist, Shilekunola Moronke.

Oba Ogunwusi, who is separated from Olori Wuraola, made the announcement on his Twitter handle late Thursday night, about 24 hours after his birthday celebration.

According to him: “I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, He eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the Fear Of God In You.

“He is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.”

It could be recalled that in the past months, a number of women have reportedly tried to outsmart one another in the bid to worm their way into his heart, but none could be said to have been successful.

Sometime ago, a fair-complexioned lady, Abishine, who posed for a photograph with him, was mistakenly touted to be the replacement for Wuraola.

At that time, many had said that the Ojaja had even paid the bride price to her parents in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

But this was quickly dismissed as a wicked rumour.

Naomi is the Founder/President of En-Heralds, an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo State.

She started public ministry at the age of 18 and became a full time evangelist in October 2011.

She has six siblings and is in her 20s.