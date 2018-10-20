There was jubilation at Ile Odua, Ooni’s palace at Ile Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba race when the foremost Yoruba traditional ruler, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II remarried.

The marriage, which however coincided with the 44th birthday celebration of the traditional ruler, added pomp and pageantry to the unique event, especially among the palace officials and priests.

A reliable source said that the marriage introduction was held at the bride’s family in Akure, Ondo State on Thursday while the monarch celebrated his 44th birthday anniversary on Wednesday.

The traditional introductory programme, it was gathered, was not elaborate for reasons not made public by the palace as only the palace officials and traditional priests were allowed to attend the event.

Shortly after the introduction held at Akure, the Olori travelled along with the monarch to Ile-Ife where the celebration continued until the monarch himself broke the news in his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The palace sources told our correspondent that the Yeyelua was received into the palace with several propitiations held by the priests.

In his Twitter handle, the monarch said, “The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has married a new wife who goes by the name Shilekunola Moronike Naomi.”

Ooni said he: “waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the ‘Fear Of God In You,’ which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.”

The new Olori, it was gathered is a Prophetess/Evangelist and also the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an inter-denominational ministry in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria.

Fresh facts, however, emerged why the monarch settle for Naomi. It was gathered that over one year when the last marriage hit the rocks, the traditional ruler decided to keep the affairs from the public to protect her and the royal father.

“Baba settled for her because of many factors. She compliments him well. She is homely and generous. She is the right woman for the Oduduwa throne,” a reliable source said.