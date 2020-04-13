<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has sadly announced the death of her close cousin who died recently in United Kingdom from coronavirus.

The mother and wife revealed that her cousin, Jalad’s death is so hurting to her because he died alone as doctors couldn’t attend to him because of Coronavirus.

Omosexy as she is fondly called tweeted her pains and faulted United Kingdom’s health system for her dear cousin’s demise.

“I lost a Dear Cousin Yesterday in London. I am hurting . He didn’t get Covi-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication, couldn’t get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on covid and help didn’t get to him fast Enough. How sad. Smh .. Jalad is gone. 😭 He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in UK failed him,” she wrote.





