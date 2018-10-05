



Nollywood’s award-winning Diva and humanitarian, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has been honoured as one of the 100 most influential people of African descent by the United Nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the thespian made this known on her Instagram page.

She wrote: ”Honoured to be one of the Most Influential 100 People of African Descent at the United Nations by @mipad100.”

Omotola earlier in the year, was named alongside Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu among the “top 50 women doing extraordinary things on the worldwide stage” by the Variety Magazine Awards.

The former model, who made her acting début in 1995, is reputed to have appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

She is acclaimed to be the first African celebrity to receive over one million likes on her Facebook page and currently has a total of three million followers on Facebook.

Besides her acting and business accomplishments, she has also received accolades for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.

In 2013, she was honoured in Times magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.

In 2014, she was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by the Nigerian government for her contributions to Nigerian cinema.