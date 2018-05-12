Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Davido and Mercy Johnson are among the Nigerian celebrities attending the inauguration of President Julius Bio in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Bio won the country’s presidential run-off election on March 31.

Davido, who recently won three Headies awards, is expected to perform at the inaugural ball.

“Touch down Sierra Leone! Congrats to All Salone people on the inauguration of your New President. His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio,” the singer posted on Instagram.

“I am also honored to be representing my country Nigeria by entertaining the new government at the inaugural ball later this evening. Thank You and God bless Sierra Leone.”

Other Nollywood stars who will attend the inauguration include Osita Iheme and John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will also be in attendance. Osinbajo’s attendance was confirmed by Laolu Akande, his senior special assistant on media and publicity.