It is no longer news that Yoruba movie star, Odunlade Adekola, graduated from the University of Lagos with a degree in Business Administration on May 9.

The actor is taking an exception to rumours that he was an absentee student and allegedly bought his newly acquired certificate.

He addressed the rumours during an interview with SPICE on Sunday.

According to him, he had to become humble in order to learn despite his celebrity status. He added that contrary to reports, he participated in lectures, assignments and did not buy his certificate.

“I attended classes regularly and I did everything I was required to do. My course mates can testify. I was not a stranger to any of my course mates because I usually attended classes. I was the one who made the decision to go to school. I knew what it entailed and I was ready to adhere to the rules. I can tell you that I worked hard not otherwise for my certificate.”

“Being in school was a really thrilling experience for me. I was humbled in the sense that I had to attend classes, do assignments, sit for exams and carry out other academic activities. I had a good relationship with all the lecturers that taught the students and me too. There was nothing like celebrity status.”

During an interview in October, the actor explained why he chose to return school.

The actor who already has a diploma from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic said, “I am a firm believer in knowledge acquisition so I always tell young actors, who want to enter our industry to get an education first. In fact, if you tell me you are interested in acting, I will ask you what you are doing presently. If you say you are currently in school, I will advise you to finish before you join the movie industry.

“Even if you are learning a trade, make sure you are certified before you join the movie industry. If you are seeking to gain admission into the university, ensure you complete your studies first before you come into the movie industry. If you fail to do so, once you become a famous actor, it will be difficult for you to go back to school. Education is very important in anything you do in life.”

Perhaps, currently the most popular Yoruba movie actor, Odunlade Adekola, has starred, scripted, produced and directed over a 100 movies.