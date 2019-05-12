<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Popular Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim has revealed why she removed her womb.

The actress, who spoke at an event in Lekki Lagos State tagged ‘Conversation with Nse’, said she removed her womb to live a normal life.

According to a report, she said she was diagnosed three years ago with Adenomyosis, a condition whereby the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus, adding that she had to remove her uterus in order to live a normal life.

“I was told I couldn’t have kids, so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through.

“I’m literarily telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children. What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe.”

“The day I was informed I had to remove my Uterus tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. It was reassuring there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality.”

“I didn’t think there was any point anymore because my society taught me that I have to be a mother to be appreciated and every time I went online, I would have one troll or two say ‘you never born?’

“But I’m thankful that that didn’t break me.”

“I’m thankful for Nollywood. I push my pain through every single character.”

“Prior to the hysterectomy, I badly wanted to have children.

“I wanted a set of twins. I wanted children. I wanted so badly I was brooding forever. I did IVF. I did everything our society wants every woman to do so that we can be accepted as women,” she added.