<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, has announced the death of veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu, on her Instagram page on Sunday.

According to her, the actor died after a brief illness.





She wrote: “Our model veteran actor Pa Kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa Kasunmu, has given up the ghost after a brief illness.

“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. We will keep you updated with further information on this.”

Pa Kasumu was aged 67 years.