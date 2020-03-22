<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Veteran Yoruba filmmaker and actor, Gbenga Ajumoko, is dead.

According to newsmen, the actor allegedly died after battling with a chronic ailment.

This is coming weeks after Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu died.

Gbenga Ajumoko was reported to be critically down with a chronic ailment since 2019.

For over 6 months, the Ijebu, Ogun State-born actor was hospitalized at a hospital in Sagamu Remo where he was diagnosed with Diabetes and Hypertension which got his 2 kidneys affected.





He solely treated the ailments quietly until things got worsen for him and he was transferred to a private hospital located at Ibadan Garage, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

It was gathered that one of the injections he took per day cost him nothing less than #20,000, and he had no capacity to further fund the bill.

Last year, he begged Nigerians, the government and his colleagues to rescue him as he needed millions of Naira to recover.