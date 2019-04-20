Popular Nigerian movie director, Ifeanyi Onyeabor, has passes on.

While the cause of his death remains unknown, the remains of the deceased have been transferred to a morgue.

Actor Guild of Nigeria president, Emeka Rollas, confirmed Onyeabor’s death on Saturday.

“The movie industry has been dealt another blow. Ifeanyi Onyeabor has died while shooting a movie in Jos, Plateau State,” he said.

Onyeabor will be remembered for his ghetto-themed movie, New Jerusalem, which won him an award at the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA).

