<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Popular Nigerian movie director, Ifeanyi Onyeabor, has passes on.

While the cause of his death remains unknown, the remains of the deceased have been transferred to a morgue.

Actor Guild of Nigeria president, Emeka Rollas, confirmed Onyeabor’s death on Saturday.

“The movie industry has been dealt another blow. Ifeanyi Onyeabor has died while shooting a movie in Jos, Plateau State,” he said.

Onyeabor will be remembered for his ghetto-themed movie, New Jerusalem, which won him an award at the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA).