Popular Nigerian movie director, Ifeanyi Onyeabor, has passes on.
While the cause of his death remains unknown, the remains of the deceased have been transferred to a morgue.
Actor Guild of Nigeria president, Emeka Rollas, confirmed Onyeabor’s death on Saturday.
“The movie industry has been dealt another blow. Ifeanyi Onyeabor has died while shooting a movie in Jos, Plateau State,” he said.
Onyeabor will be remembered for his ghetto-themed movie, New Jerusalem, which won him an award at the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA).
