Nollywood actress: How I was molested on a movie set

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, has recounted how a male sound engineer molested her on set.

The 39-year-old movie star disclosed this during a live session on Instagram.

She said the incident happened when the sound engineer tried to put a microphone on her.

Adunni Ade added that this is the reason she doesn’t allow male sound engineers to touch her anymore on set.

She said: “I don’t let male sound engineers mic me anymore because I was molested by one of them on set.

The 39-year-old film star also said she initially attempted to report the matter to authorities but later had a change of mind after people begged her.

“This person was still adamant that he didn’t do anything wrong. He shoved his whole arm into my back while trying to put the back microphone on me.

“That was not acceptable for me.”

In 2018, she wrote and produced her first Yoruba movie titled: “Emi Mi – My Soul”, directed by Saheed Balogun.

The movie starred Ibrahim Chatta, D’Marion Young, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, and Shola Kosoko.