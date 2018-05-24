Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has lost her mother.

The actress and mother of three took to her Instagram handle @mercyjohnsonokojie about an hour ago to announce the passing away of her mother.

The actress who pleaded for her privacy and that of her family, did not mention when she died and what led to her death.

“It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you.”