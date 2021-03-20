



Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has disclosed why she has kept her marriage and child off social media.

In a newspaper interview, she also spoke about her greatest fear and how she handles rumours about herself.

Nkechi said that she has been subject of many controversies owing to her voluptuous shape and outspokenness.

However, she has managed to keep her marriage off social media for privacy and spiritual reasons.

“My marriage is the part of my life I wanted to be quiet about. I know that I have always been loud about all my relationships but I also like and deserve privacy too. I only show people what I want them to see.





“It is my marriage and everyone should not know who I am married to. My husband does not like social media. Before some people bombard him with messages on social media, looking for what is not lost.

“I know I am a loud person but even spiritually, it is advisable not to always have too much buzz around everything one does. I gave birth and no one knew until they saw my child.

Nkechi said her greatest fear is losing her mother.

“Of course, I have fears and down moments. My greatest fear is losing my mum. I don’t ever want to lose her.

“In fact, if it is possible to keep her for life, I will do that.

“I also do not have any insecurity. I am always confident in myself. I don’t entertain any insecurity.