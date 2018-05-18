Nollywood actress Aisha Abimbola, popularly Omoge Campus, was buried in Canada on Thursday.

She was buried around 2:45pm Canadian time which was 8:45pm Nigerian time.

The actress died on Tuesday night after a long battle with breast cancer.

In a post on his Instagram page, Saidi Balogun, actor and president of The Golden Movie Ambassadors of Nigeria (TGMAN), said the burial was handled by the Canadian government, the deceased’s family in Canada and TGMAN members.

“However, a candlelight procession/artiste night will be held in her honour on Thursday, May 24, 2018, while Fidau prayers will be offered on Friday, May 25, 2018,” he wrote.

Lola Alao, another Nollywood actress, said the deceased battled with the illness for a long time but didn’t disclose it because she was a private person.

Alao, who said she was speaking on behalf of the deceased’s family, said the public should ignore anyone soliciting for funds.

“Aisha has had cancer for a long time but she decided to keep it to herself because she is a private person and she didn’t want to beg for money,” she said.

“We are not begging for money, we do not need support from anybody. She is a Canadian citizen and the Canadian government is responsible for the burial.”

The deceased was also popular for her roles in TV series such as ‘So Wrong, So Wright’, ‘This Life’, ‘The Valley Between’, among others.

She had two children.