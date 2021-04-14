



Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri, has called out the organisers of Eko Star Film & TV awards for sidelining her at the just concluded award ceremony honouring women in Nollywood.

Kadiri took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to accuse the organisers including Mo Abudu, Ijeoma Obioha-Onah and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism of overlooking her years of work in the movie industry.

According to her, her name came up during the jury’s decision making process but was ignored because she did not belong to a clique.





Kadiri wrote: “I will not be pressured. I will keep working hard @lagosstategovt @moabudu @ijayonah @nifsummit thanks for overlooking me and congrats to everyone who got recognised. The film industry is controlled by women, so if you’re going to do it, do it right or don’t do it at all.”

THEWILL writes that the award ceremony was held on Monday, April 12 and honoured female film influencers who are in different areas of filmmaking. Some of the awardees are Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Funke Akindele, Emem Isong Emodi, Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, Sola Sobowale, Mimi Bartels, Zulumoke Oyibo, Joy Odiete, Collette Otusheso, Tosin Dokpesi.

Apart from Ruth Kadiri, the awards also snubbed popular names like Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Mildred Okwo.