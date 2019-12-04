<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nollywood ace actor, Yul Edochie, has urged people to desist from showcasing fake love, but celebrate people more when they are still alive.

The renowned actor took to his twitter page @yuledochie to express dissatisfaction over people’s attitude to death and their refusal to celebrate the person when he or she was alive.

According to him, when he had a near-death car crash, nobody celebrated him but if he had died, they would have turned up to celebrate his life.

“I survived a terrible accident and nobody came to celebrate my life. If I had died many asoebi groups would turn up to celebrate my life, fake love everywhere.

“Someone will even choose to buy a N10 million casket to bury me, we must change the way we reason as a people,” he tweeted.

Edochie is a Nollywood Actor and model; it was that passion for acting which took him to study Theatre Arts at the prestigious University of Port Harcourt.

He joined the Nigeria Movie Industry (Nollywood) and started his professional career in 2005.

In 2005, he acted his first movie entitled “The Exquires” alongside with Chidi Mokeme and Justice Esiri.

Even though his father (Pete Edochie) was already famous, Yul wanted to be his own man, make his own name and not live under the shadows of his father.

He became highly famous in 2007 after starring in a blockbuster movie “Wind of Glory” starring Genevieve Nnaji.

In 2009, he won the city peoples award for best new actor and was also nominated for best actor of the year in 2011.

His career has grown beyond bounds and his fan has increased.

He is ranked as one of the most expensive actors in Nigeria.

In 2011, he founded the Yul Edochie foundation which aims at giving back to the society and helping the less privileged.

Edochie has acted in movies like Innocent Pain, My Loving Heart, Gaza Treasure, and Royal Challenge.

He has won several African Movie Awards such as most prominent actor in Nigeria and best actor in Nigeria.

He is currently one of the richest and most influential actor in Nigeria.