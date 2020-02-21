<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nollywood actor and production manager, Frank Dallas, is dead.

He reportedly died in his hotel room in Umuahia, the Abia State on Wednesday, where he was attending a summit.

Following his sudden demise, the National President of AGN, Mr Emeja Rollas, has declared three days of morning and prayed in honour of the late actor.

In a statement signed by the Guild”s PRO, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the president has cancelled all official activities of the guild at all levels for three days.

The statement reads in part: ‘With a heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu. ‘

“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.’





”In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days.”

State Chapter Chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday, 24/02/2020.

Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers. We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Popularly known as “Adedibu” or “Killer” in movie circles, Dallas who hails from Ohafia in Abia State was the former public relations officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos chapter.

Monalisa Chinda-Coker defeated him to emerge AGN national PRO in an election held late last year.

Notable actor and producer Charles Inojie has described Dallas as “an effervescent spirit”.

According to him, “Nollywood has lost a crowd in one man…”