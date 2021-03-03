



Ofoegbu Vivian Nkeiruka, newly wedded wife of popular On Air Personality, Victor Nwaogu, better known as Nkubi, has revealed how their love life started and how they met.

Newsmen had earlier reported the marriage of Nkubi and Vivian Nkubi.

Vivian, speaking with BBC Pidgin in a recent interview, disclosed that she approached her husband first after she saw him on her friend’s Facebook wall and sent him a friend request after she went through his profile.

According to her, although she reached out first, Nkubi was the first one to say, “I love you.”





According to Nkubi, love would always find people no matter how their stature.

He said: “No matter what you look like in this world, there’s always somebody out there for you.”

Vivian stated that people might give them funny looks due to the physical appearance of her husband but she did not care.

She also enjoined single women to “grab” a man they loved no matter his appearance.

She added: “A man is a man, whether short or tall. A man is a man. If you see a man who loves and appreciates you, grab him.”