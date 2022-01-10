Nkechi Blessing: I sold my Range Rover to build my house

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has revealed that she sold her Range Rover in order to complete her house project that she unveiled in 2021.

The actress revealed this on her Instagram page on Monday, describing the move as her best decision in 2021.

She wrote, “The best decision I made in 2021 was selling my Range Rover to complete this beauty behind me. Thank God for the space bus I bought for my mum. Shey landlady for Dey trek by now.

“It’s 2022. Try to set your priorities right. A car is never an achievement but a necessity; a means of transporting you from one place to another.

“This is my own opinion and I did not call for a debate. Choose whatever works for you please. Just saying respectfully.”

The actress had announced the completion of her house in December 2021.

The energetic screen diva said the house is her highlight for 2021 and it took six months of sleepless nights to complete the project.

Blessing in an appreciation note she penned to God said he mother would have been proud to see her achieve such a milestone.

She added that it is painful her mother is not alive to witness her new achievement.