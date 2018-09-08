Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has slammed those who criticised the dress she wore to the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos last week.

According to the thespian, the reason people disliked her dress was because it didn’t reveal sensitive parts of her body.

“They said my dress is not fine because I didn’t show breasts and pants. It’s okay. One thing people fail to realise is that I don’t need anybody to get anywhere on earth, all I need is God and His grace is sufficient for me,”she said.

Continuing, the curvy actress admitted that the award termed ‘African Oscars’ was indeed a good outing.

“To me, this year’s AMVCA was too good.

Everyone was at their best, beautiful designs everywhere. On the red carpet, I think everyone wore what they felt was comfortable for them,” she added.