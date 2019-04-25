<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian beauty influencer, Whitney Madueke, has been selected with 23 others across the world to be part of Sephora, an International beauty retailer.

The beauty retailer has been on the hunt for talented influencers to join their exclusive #SephoraSquad, which its they would receive peer and professional coaching, content and networking opportunities.

They would also benefit from its product collaborations and early access to products at Sephora in exchange for content support on their platforms.

Madueke, on her instagram [email protected] said: “ Truly grateful blessed to have this journey with you guys! Thank you for years of support and love! Shoutout to God @Sephora for this moment!

Over 15,000 beauty influencers had applied to be part of the #SephoraSquad earlier this year, but the brand chose only a diverse group of 24 beauty influencers.

The selected beauty influencers will create content on behalf of the international beauty store for the powerhouse beauty retailer using products that they stock and their exclusive in-store lines which includes, Fenty Beauty.

Whitney was in attendance at the #SephoraSquad launch event which held in LA over Easter weekend and got the chance to meet her ‘new family’.