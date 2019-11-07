<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian photographer Ruth Ossai has photographed eccentric pictures for Rihanna’s upcoming Fenty jewellery collection.

Newsmen report that the collection, tagged ‘The Cameo’, is an ode to black women around the world, clearly shown in the pictures by Ossai.

For the campaign, Black women of all ages don couture take on classic Black hairstyles coiffed by Issac Poleon while sporting the new jewellery and look from FENTY collection.

According to a recent Instagram post by Fenty, the image “honours a new contemporary heroine.”

Newsmen report that Ossai shared the pictures on her Instagram page @ruthossaistudios. She wrote, “Cameo Jewellery Release 10-19 @badgalriri. Thanks, @liljahjah and Ryan.”

This is the second campaign Ossai is shooting for a Rihanna-Fenty collaboration. In May, she shot a set of satirical images for the luxury brand.

Newsmen report that Ossai has an incredibly unique photography style, comprising of animated backdrops and textured mats for her distinctive sets.