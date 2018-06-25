The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning as tragedy hit the home of music star, Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj as his only son, Daniel, reportedly passed away one month after his first birthday.

Reports indicate that the toddler drowned at the singer’s home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Though information on the said incident was scanty as at the time of writing this report, his wife, Lineo, was said to be at home when the incident occurred.

“Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful,” said D’banj, who used a dark image as D.P on the social media said while mourning the boy.