



While the rest of the world seemed to stand still in 2020, Tome’s voice surged on as a beacon of hope. The Afro-Fusion star’s relentless efforts since last year has reached a zenith as she bags a Juno Awards nomination for the Best Reggae Recording of the year for her last single, “I Pray”, which featured Jamaican superstar, Sean Kingsgton.

The nomination puts her in great company with some of the biggest music names in the world including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, Drake, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and many more who are also nominated for the 2021 Juno awards in various categories.

The Juno awards (also popularly known as ‘JUNOS’) is the most prestigious award in Canadian music. The awards are presented annually by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (CARAS) to Canadian musical artists and bands to acknowledge their artistic & technical achievements in all aspects of music.

Junos are often regarded as the Canadian equivalent of the British BRITs Awards or the American Grammy’s, and with over half a century of pristine existence, are one of the biggest music awards in the world.

Tome’s music has always embodied her rich, multi-cultural background backed by an Afro element at its core. Her vast musical range was on display on her last project, a three-song pack released in September 2020, titled “I Pray”. On one of the remixes, Tome trades verses with Sean Kingston delivering a distinct spry patois cadence on a soothing song that offered hope to a world dealing with unprecedented challenges.





This reggae tinged gospel song which has already gained public acclaim through positive reviews and millions of streams has now earned her deserved critical acclaim from the Canadian Academy of the Recording Arts & Sciences with this nomination further proving that no one is immune to the allure of “I Pray”. In a difficult year where the music industry was restricted, Tome broke boundaries as she gained millions of streams across various digital platforms with “I Pray” leading the charge.

The 2021 Juno awards will be awarded on May 16th, and Tome is nominated alongside Ammoye, Blessed, Dubmatix & Kirk Diamond in the Reggae Recording of the year. It is a laudable feat that Tome is nominated in the category which is usually earned as recognition for having the best reggae album or single in Canada.

Tome is another great example of Nigerians dominating and receiving global critical acclaim in their chosen field as she exports good Afro music to the world.

With a career full of promise for the young star, a JUNO nomination is a great milestone and Tome is definitely an artist the world should watch out for as she looks ready to dominate the music industry in the coming years.