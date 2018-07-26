Two Nigerian writers Chimamanda Adichie and Nnedi Okorafor have been nominated for an alternative Nobel Prize for Literature.

The alternative Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by a Swedish non-profit organization called The New Academy.

The New Academy was founded on the initiative of a Swedish journalist and author Alexandra Pascalidou following the announcement of the Swedish Academy that the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature has been postponed due to sex allegations.

It opened the doors for Swedish Librarians to nominate authors from across the world who have “told the story of humans in the world”.

The other nominees on a 47-man longlist include Patti Smith, Jamaica Kincaid, Donna Tartt, Edouard Louis, Nina Bouraoui, Maryse Condé, Johannes Anyuru, Jonas Hassen Khemiri and Sara Stridsberg.

Adichie is a novelist, writer of short stories, and nonfiction. She has written the novels Purple Hibiscus (2003), Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), and Americanah (2013).

Okorafor is a Nigerian-American writer of fantasy and science fiction for both children and adults. She wrote Shadow Speaker (2001), Full Moon (2005), Kabu-Kabu (2013) among others.

The winner will be announced on October 14th and presented at a formal event with a grand celebration on December 10th 2018.