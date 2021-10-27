Nigerian actress discusses balancing career, dealing with broken marriage

This week’s episode of #WithChude gave viewers an insight into the life of the award-winning Nigerian actress and TV personality Damilola Adegbite. The actress discusses how her career turned out to be a walk in the park and how she was able to come out of her marriage scandal strong.

Finding the perfect romance in her fellow actor, Chris Attoh, on the set of Tinsel, Damilola Adegbite had believed she had found her own fairy-tale. Both actors had gotten engaged in 2014 and welcomed their son, Brian, a month later. Unexpectedly for the actress, this perfect haven came crashing down three years into the marriage, and the news of it had gone viral.

Exposed to this turn of events, she had handled the whole episode with grace. The actor reveals how she had consistently refused to grant interviews because she had felt they would cause her more harm than good. One interviewer, in particular, had gone ahead to make up a false interview on her behalf.

When the actress was asked about the circumstances that led to the end of her marriage, she replied, “It didn’t work. I learnt a massive lesson from that experience and it is that love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend the rest of your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need, but it’s not everything.”

Damilola Adegbite goes further to distinguish the popular marriage mentality from hers and how it doesn’t fit into her lifestyle. According to her, a failed marriage is not the tragedy people make it out to be. Not every marriage is ordained by God. She reminisces how she had fought and prayed hard right to the end of the marriage and how she knows in her heart that she did her best.

Touching on her journey so far with her son, she explained how difficult it had been to answer the questions the seven-year-old had been coming up with. “I know how to manoeuvre my way through but it’s hard to be able to strike a balance between the truth and what he needs to know.” For her, Brian won’t always be a seven-year-old, but for now, there are limits to what he can know.

Despite the ups and downs, she has experienced in the past few years, the actor continues to keep herself in an area of peace and self-awareness while making waves in her career. In her words, “You just have to ride that wave, just be strong and ride it if that’s what you have found yourself in”.