



Ex-Kannywood actress Ummi Ibrahim, popularly known as Ummi Zee Zee, has finally broken the silence on her recent decision to commit suicide due to depression.

Recall that Ummi Zee Zee took to her Instagram account to reveal that she felt like committing suicide due to a reason she did not reveal then.

But the actress, while speaking to Voice of America (Hausa Service), on Sunday, said she took the decision because she was defrauded of N450 million by her business partner.

She said though they have been business partners for some time, that was the biggest amount of money she had ever committed to any business venture with her partner, adding “That was why I felt like committing suicide because I didn’t know what to do.





“The reason for my post was because one Igbo man from the Niger Delta, with whom I started crude oil business, said there’s a certain amount of money I had to give for us to start the business, and that I will make half payment and then give the remaining later.

“I didn’t know the man is a fraudster. He defrauded me of huge amount of money and ran away. I sent him N450 million in dollars and he left with it. I called his number severally but it is switched off. When I checked his social media accounts, I found out that he had blocked me in all of them.”

“I now live in Lagos. It was here that I met him and this is not the first time I had done business with him. What surprised me was that he came with some Europeans to prove to me that the business was real and a serious one. So, I never believed he will cheat me.