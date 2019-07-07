<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The current Mr Nigeria, Nelson Enwerem, says that he will win the 2019 Mr World beauty pageant, with full support and encouragement from Nigerians.

Enwerem spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Lagos on his preparations for the 10th edition of Mr World Pageant, holding in August in Manila, Philippines.

“I’m confident about winning the world contest because I have all it takes; the challenge so far is getting my country on my side and her full support, financially and morally,” he said.

Although he said that preparations had been going on fine, Enwerem however expressed regret that that had had little or no support from the Federal Government.

He appealed for the support from Nigerians on what he called the ‘noble cause’ which he said would bring pride to the country, if he wins.

“I am calling for the support and sponsorship of good spirited Nigerians as the contest is coming up in less than 30 days from now.

“I will be representing our beautiful country and I can’t do it alone. Other contestants have massive support from their respective countries and that alone can really boost one’s morale during the competition,” he said.

Enwerem said that though the Silverbird Group had been supporting him ‘as much as they could’, nevertheless, he said he needed the backing of the federal government as the glory would go to the entire nation.

Speaking on the voting strategy, he said it would be on social media votes.

“The official voting platform for the Mr World competition is a social media app called the ‘MobStar app’ which people have to download.

“Create an account, follow me and like my pictures and the contestant with the highest number of likes on his page wins the social media challenge,” he said.

He further urged Nigerians to participate in sending their votes as many times as possible, adding that this would boost his chances of winning.

“I need votes in order to increase my chances of winning because I’ve been preparing for this contest physically, mentally and spiritually,” he said.

The contestant noted that Nigeria had always done well at the world stage, adding that his predecessor, Emmanuel Ikubese, was a first runner up.

“So I believe I can take my country to the next level with full support from Nigerians,” he said.

Newsmen report that Mr Nigeria is scheduled to represent the country at the 10th edition of the Mr World Pageant, 2019 on Aug. 23 in Manila, Philippines.

Newsmen also reports that Rohit Khandelwal, the current Mr World, 2016 from India, is expected to crown whoever emerges winner in August.