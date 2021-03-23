



Carol Maraj, the mother of Trinidadian-born rapper, Nicki Minaj, has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man accused of killing the singer’s father in a hit-and-run crash last month.

This was disclosed by an attorney for Maraj.

Newsmen had reported that Charles Polevich is accused of hitting 64-year-old Robert Maraj on Long Island on February 12 and driving off without calling 911.

The rapper’s father subsequently died in a hospital.

Police authorities had arrested Polevich on February 17 on charges of fleeing the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.





Polevich pleaded not guilty and was discharged on bail but ordered not to leave New York state.

According to Theguardian.com, Carol Maraj’s lawsuit was filed in Nassau County State Supreme Court earlier this month, stating that Polevich was negligent, reckless and careless when he hit Maraj with his car and left him at the scene.

“He was not only irresponsible and negligent but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help,” Benjamin Crump, the attorney known for his work on civil rights cases and with families of victims of police brutality, representing Carol Maraj, said in an Instagram.

Nicki Minaj is yet to make any public statement on her father’s death.