Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, is dead.
According to TMX, Maraj died after a hit-and-run accident.
Nassau County Police in New York disclosed that Robert was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday evening around 6 PM ET when a vehicle going northbound hit him and the driver fled the scene.
He was taken to a hospital where he died at the weekend.
The Homicide Squad is investigating the case but there is no adequate information of the suspect’s vehicle yet.
