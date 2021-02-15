



Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, is dead.

According to TMX, Maraj died after a hit-and-run accident.

Nassau County Police in New York disclosed that Robert was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday evening around 6 PM ET when a vehicle going northbound hit him and the driver fled the scene.





He was taken to a hospital where he died at the weekend.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the case but there is no adequate information of the suspect’s vehicle yet.