



Popular American actor and comedian, Nick Cannon, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash in the first few episodes of the Fox singing competition’ fifth season, which will begin production on Thursday.





According to Variety, “The Masked Singer” host will self-isolate himself as he recovers from the coronavirus.

Media reports that Nash had previously featured on the reality show as a guest judge.

The fifth season of The Masked Singer will premiere in March, with Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy returning as judges.