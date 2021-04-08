



American music superstar, Kanye West, has allowed his life for over two decades to be captured by cameras as the born-again rapper reportedly sold a documentary to Netflix for $30 million.

According to a report in Billboard, the music star and fashion designer wants it to be a multi-part documentary and the directors include Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah aka Coodie & Chike, who helmed West’s music videos for “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks”.

A source who spoke to the outlet stated that Simmons has been working with West since the ’90s, taking behind-the-scenes footage and putting down his rise to superstardom.





The documentary will reportedly show “the rapper and producer’s rise to success and fame’s impact on him as well hip-hop’s impact on popular culture and the world’s evolving relationship with celebrity”.

The project will also address personal issues like the death of West’s mother, Donda.

“While West is not creatively involved in the production, a second source says he essentially has given his support by allowing himself to be filmed by Coodie & Chike for 21 years,” the source added.

The project will debut on Netflix in 2022.