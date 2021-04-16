



Popular Nigerian singer, Sodiq Yusuf, better known as CDQ, has cursed those allegedly behind his recent ordeal at the hands of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Yusuf said his mum told him she had handed over the fight to God to deal with those who orchestrated the saga in order to tarnish the good name he had struggled to build over the years.

Newsmen had reported that that the singer was arrested at his Lekki, Lagos home on Wednesday over alleged possession of cannabis.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, had stated that the musician was arrested following an intelligence report.

However, reacting to the development in a Twitter post, the musician stated that any plot against him would boomerang against those behind it and their family as he alleged foul play.





According to him, the arrest was targeted to bring to disrepute his image he had built over the years.

“My mum just said I don’t have anyone but I have God. I’m a sinner but I have never tried to bring others down. Let God fight for you. Whoever is behind all these false accusations it shall, boomerang on them and their family. They can’t spoil the name I built with sweat and blood. Yeh Yeh,” he wrote in a mixture of English and Yoruba.

