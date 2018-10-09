



The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) on Tuesday joined other Nigerians to condole with the family of Moses Olaiya Adejumo, a.k.a “Baba Sala’’ who died on Sunday.

Its national president, Israel Eboh, expressed the condolence in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the death of the legendary and iconoclastic comic artiste, also known as “Baba Sala’’, was an “end of an era.’’

He told NAN that the late Apostle Moses Olaiya Adejumo was among the last generation of the pioneers of the Nigerian theatre industry.

“NANTAP joined other admirers in mourning the elder artiste who had a distinguished career as a thespian.

“He brought joy to millions through his hilarious jokes and exemplified the spirit of adventure synonymous with most Nigerians.

“He created many classics that will ensure his memory lives with us forever,’’ he said.

Eboh noted that the late comedian left an indelible mark on the sand of time and an impressive legacy of courage, dedication, hard work, discipline and commitment to the theatre vocation.

Also, Soibifaa Dokubo, an actor, described the late `Baba Sala’ as the `grandmaster’ of comedy in Nigeria.

“This is largely unknown to the younger ones. As one who followed his works even as a non-Yoruba speaking person, I deeply feel the vacuum created by his transition.

“May his jolly soul rest in peace,’’ he said.

Similarly, Victor Agbo popularly known as “V-Level comedian’’ expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“ A comic icon is gone but his legacy lives on, RIP Baba Sala,’’ he said.

A dancer, Tosin Oyebisi, said that `Baba Sala’ was a wonderful man and the greatest comedian of our time.

“He had gone home to rest, May his gentle soul rest in peace,’’ he said.

Mrs Ngozi Ojogwu, a business woman based in Surulere told NAN that she never missed any of the episodes of `Baba Sala’s drama series then.

“What a legend he was.

“Rest on sir until we meet to part no more. To the family she urged them to take heart, it is well,’’ she said.

Mr Adebisi Oyebola, a civil servant, also told NAN that he was addicted to “Baba Sala” comedy in those days.

“I was not missing out his programme and he was a very funny person.

“May his soul rest in peace, thank God he was old,’’ he said.

NAN reports that notable Nollywood actors led by Jide Kosoko, Segun Akiremi had on Monday condoled with the family also.