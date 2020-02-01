<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Vice Chairman of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and prolific author, Dr Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo, has passed on.

He was aged 78.

Information about his death was scanty but a dependable source confirmed that the Publisher and pan-Nigerian activist died at about 2pm on Saturday, 1st February, 2020 at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu after a brief illness.

The Ajalli, Anambra State born was the founder of the famous Forth Dimension Printing Press.

He was also the founder and chancellor of Eastern Mandate Union (EMU) on which platform he campaigned and advanced the rights of the people of the former Eastern Region.





He was also a strong advocate of the Handshake Across the Niger aimed at bringing the South West and the East politically together.

Nwankwo was also an ardent follower of the late Mallam Aminu Kano and an active member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on which platform he contested the governorship of old Anambra state during the Second Republic.

Some of his popular works include:

The Making of a Nation: Biafra -1969

Nigeria: The Stolen Billions – 1999

Nigeria: The Challenge of Biafra- 1972

Nigeria: The Political Transition and the Future of Democracy- 1993

The Igbo nation and the Nigerian state- 1999

The Igbo leadership and the future of Nigeria- 1985.