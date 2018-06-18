Nigerian singer Mike Okri has denied reports that he was in coma or life support.

The Omoge crooner stated this while reacting to a Facebook post by Azuka Jebose who said the singer was in a coma at an undisclosed Lagos hospital.

“An unconfirmed report from Lagos disclosed that Nigeria’s late 80s mega soul singer, Mike Okri, is on life support at an Intensive Care Unit of a Lagos Hospital. Sources close to the great singer’s family are still mute, as such, latest information is very sketchy,” Jebose had written.

Jebose later posted an update after speaking with the ‘Time Na Money’ singer.

“I spoke to Mike a few minutes ago on the phone,” the former Punch journalist wrote.

He quoted the singer as saying “I was hospitalised for few days. I had typhoid malaria. I am now home, recuperating.”

Recall that veteran reggae musician, Ras Kimono, died last week in Lagos.