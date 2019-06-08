<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil marries former Miss Turkey Amine Gulsenas the country as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the best man at the wedding in Istanbul.

The 30-year-old former Real Madrid and Weder Bremen who has Turkish family roots, sparked controversy last year when he was photographed with Erdogan, raising questions about the footballer’s loyalty to Germany on the eve of their disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign.

Ozil quit international football, citing the “racism and disrespect” he’d experienced over the photos in Germany after playing 92 times and fans have voted him the national team’s player of the year five times since 2011.

Arsenal number has dated Gulse since 2017 and the couple announced their engagement in June 2018 but smile from Turkey President Erdogan and his wife Emine were seen standing next to the young couple as their marriage was formalised.

Ozil was part of the Arsenal side who faced rivals in Chelsea in the Europa League final last month but fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat in Baku.