Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe says that she introduced fashion designer Toyin Lawani to her hubby Segun Wealth.

The film star disclosed this during Lawani and Segun’s wedding reception, which happened over the weekend.

Aigbe stated that she was the middleman in their relationship as she introduced the couple to each other.





“Segun Wealth also known as the unknown, I don’t know if she had said this to anyone, but I actually brought them together, yes you can ask her, unknowing I introduced Segun Wealth to Tianna so that makes me the middle woman in all of this, that makes me happy. I see the way they complement one another,” she said.