



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to begin their first Netflix project after signing a multi-year deal with the online streaming platform.

The show featuring the former royal couple will focus on one of the Prince’s passionate cause, The Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style competition for wounded veterans the prince founded in 2014.





The docu-series is titled “Heart of Invictus.” It will follow a group of Invictus Games competitors, “all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses” as they prepare for the games in 2022.

The series would be directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, who won an Oscar for their 2016 documentary “The White Helmets.”

Prince Harry who is the executive producer also would appear on camera.