The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in many incredible outfits this year and her style efforts have clearly paid off, as she has been named 2019’s most influential dresser by Lyst Index.

In a report by Hello Magazine, the annual fashion report analyses data collected throughout the year and reveals the biggest trends and fashion stars.

The wife of Prince Harry has topped the list, this is because each time she has worn something, it revealed a 216 percent increase in searches for similar items. And what’s more, she has even replaced Kim Kardashian’s little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Last year, the Duchess was in third place, but she has upped her game this year to be crowned Queen of fashion. Incredibly, she is the only member of the royal family to feature in the top ten – the Duchess of Cambridge comes in at number 11.

The year has been a balance of both the good and the ugly for the Duchess. She has worn plenty of stunning gowns, shoes, jackets, and pencil skirts, as well as her fair share of high street items, too. Also, she guest-edited the September issue of Vogue UK.

One of her memorable moments of 2019 was when she memorably met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, wearing a stunning dress by Club Monaco. The public went wild for the patterned number, and it sold out within 24 hours.