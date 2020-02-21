<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu, has become a grandmother after her daughter, Temidayo got delivered of a baby boy.

She took to her personal Instagram page to break the news to her esteemed fans and followers.

“All glory to God, I became a grandma today.

“My darling Temidee gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.





“Dear Temidayo and Adebola, the biggest congratulations. God’s love, favour and blessings now and always,” she wrote.

Newsmen report that Temidayo wedded her heartthrob, Adebola Makanjuola in 2019, in Simi Valley, California.

Abudu is one of Africa’s top producers and a multiple award winner.

She launched EbonyLife TV in 2013 and has since then produced over 1,000 hours of original programmes each year.