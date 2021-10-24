Mayorkun: Why Davido is not in my new album

Award-winning pop singer, Mayowa Adewale popularly known as Mayorkun, has revealed why he didn’t feature his former label boss, Davido in his new album “Back In Office”, his premiere release with Sony Music.

Mayorkun got signed on to Davido Music Worldwide, DMW label in 2016. He released several hit songs.

The singer while speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at his listening party for his new album, which had Davido in attendance, said he has a new song with Davido but he’s not ready to drop it.

When asked why Davido was not featured in his new album ‘Back in Office’, Mayorkun said, “Most people don’t know how creating an album works; sometimes, it’s a group of songs you’ve had way back and just compile together.

“The songs that we have together I don’t feel like it’s for this album but for a later time.

“I and Davido have songs together, and it is not a situation that I took out his song from my album.”

The talented singer, whose last album, “Mayor of Lagos“, was released three years ago, has also confirmed that his new album titled “Back In Office” will drop on October 29, 2021.

“It’s been 3 years. Finally, my sophomore project – “Back In Office” (The album) is coming on Oct. 29th.. Thank you for holding it down for me every time.. Words ain’t enough”, he posted on Instagram.