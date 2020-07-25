



Popular Max FM Lagos radio presenter, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, who was better known as Iya Jogbo, is dead.

Iya Jogbo was well known for the afternoon comedy show “Wetin Dey show” on Max FM alongside co-host Walepowpowpow and Obus.

Iya Jogbo died on Friday after a brief illness from bronchitis and an enlarged heart, according to the management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News and Max FM Lagos and Abuja.

The Chief Executive Officer of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon, speaking on behalf of the staff and management of TVC Communications and Max FM, said that the terribly sad news of Emmanuella’s passing today has sent a shock wave of grief and sorrow throughout the TVC Communications, and MAX FM family.





“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focused solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.

“Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved Wetin Dey show on Max FM.

“She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day,” Hanlon said.

Newsmen report that Iya Jogbo ventured into broadcasting in 1995, whilst on an internship at Radio Lagos by reading the news and presenting Radio Lagos Global Focus.

She was also an accomplished voice-over artist whose career began at the defunct Clapperboard. She presented the ‘Shoppers Guide’ in English and Yoruba (Karakata).

She had four children.