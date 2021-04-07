



Maureen Esisi, ex-wife to popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, says she once contemplated suicidal thoughts after her divorce.

Maureen talked about her failed marriage to the Nollywood actor in a monologue on her Youtube page.

According to her, although it was not easy leaving the 2-year-old marriage, it “was the best decision ever.”

“Let’s look back two years ago when I left my marriage. I left my marriage penniless broken and penniless. I can remember it like it was yesterday. I have no money in my account. My business had suffered so much,” she disclosed.





“And I was broken. I had a friend who felt it in her heart to be there for me. I love her to bits. I moved out of my then home and moved into this place that you all love today.

“It wasn’t easy, I swear. For the first time in my life, suicide felt like it was the only thing to do. How time flies! Two years later and I will tell you this for a fact. It was the best decision ever.”

Maureen and Chukwujekwu divorced in 2019.