



Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni, has tasked the youths to get their PVCs and take voting seriously come 2023.

Macaroni disclosed this on his Twitter page on Thursday, saying that all politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were the same and united in corruption.

The comedian added that Nigerian youths must not just speak up but get their PVCs so that they could vote and hold their elected officials responsible.

Macaroni wrote: “Nigerian Youths, Time no dey oh. Even while we continue to use our voices and platforms to speak Up, we must take voting seriously come 2023!!





“We know say it’s not easy oh but let’s make efforts!! We must get our PVC and Vote!!!

“Nigerian Youths, we must wake up ooo. We have only ourselves. Shey una see how dem don dey defect from PDP to APC and from APC to PDP!!

“They don’t have shame ooo. All of them are the same. They are all United in corruption and impunity. Voting is an Avenue we have to explore.

“Nigerian Youths. Let’s be informed! Understand the role of elected officers in government and how to hold them accountable, more information on how to get your PVC and general political participation.”