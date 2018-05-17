Nollywood actress, Lola Alao, has debunked the allegation that the family of the late actress, Aisha Abimbola, popularly known as Omoge Campus, needs the financial support of the public to bury her.

Alao, in a video shared on the Instagram page of fellow actress, Ronke Ojo-Anthony, popularly called Ronke Oshodi Oke, said that the late actress suffered from breast cancer and didn’t make her terminal condition public because she was a private person.

She also said that the actress was a Canadian citizen, and that the country bore the cost of her medical treatment.

Alao, who said she was speaking on behalf of the deceased’s family, asked the public to ignore anyone soliciting for funds for the burial of the late actress.

She said, “We do not need any support from anyone.”

Abimbola died on Tuesday, leaving behind two children, siblings, and a parent.