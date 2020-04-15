<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has penned down an interesting but funny letter to wives who are stuck at home with their husbands due to the lockdown.

In a post via his Instagram page @adeniyijohnson on Tuesday, the actor went hard on women who aren’t really excited about staying at home with their husbands because of the lockdown order issued by the government.

“Lots are saying I’ll show him… keep showing him till you run out of colour … Now is the time to determine what will happen after the lockdown: study, respect him; obey him; give him food and good sex…. stop saying “Am I a prostitute!!,” Johnson stated.

According to him, this is the best time women should pay attention to their husbands and make their marriages work instead of making the home unbearable for them.

“Cook good food and TALK TO HIM… Be his best friend now!!! Mennnnn…………. Should I increase the volume???🔊🔊🔊🔊,” the post read.

The Nollywood actor’s comment is coming after the lockdown order issued by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As at April 14, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it has recorded 373 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with 11 deaths and 99 recoveries.