Lil Wayne under investigation after ‘pulling’ gun on security guard

American rapper Lil Wayne is presently under investigation for allegedly pulling a gun on a security detail attached to him.

According to TMZ, the rapper and one of the security details attached to him got into a confrontation that led into physical violence and a brandished firearm.

“We’re told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first, and he claims that’s when Wayne dramatically escalated things,” TMZ reported.

The report also stated that the rapper pulled a gun and the security detail had to call the police. When the police arrived, the rapper had absconded.

However, a source close to the rapper refuted the reports, adding that nothing like that happened.

According to TMZ, the fight between Lil Wayne and the security detail started after the rapper accused the security personnel of taking his photos and leaking them to the media.

The police have already started an investigation to find out what happened at the rapper’s mansion.