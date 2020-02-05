<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





African-American rapper Lil Wayne was recently a guest on “Drink Champ” show that airs Revolt TV and during his chat with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, he revealed that he is 53% Nigerian.

When asked by N.O.R.E why he mentioned Nigeria in the lyrics of one of his hit songs, the multiple Grammy award-winning rapper disclosed that he had an ancestry test conducted by a website he shared some of his details on.

He said: “Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me and my mum need to have a talk (Laughter).

On whether he has ever been to Nigeria, he was quick to respond that he can’t wait to visit.

”I gat to go to Nigeria…I gat to go see that place,” he said.





Interestingly, this is not the first time Lil Wayne has shown an interest to visit Nigeria. Weeks ago, while playing “Never Ever Have I”, he was asked about the one place in the world that he would love to visit and he mentioned Nigeria and Egypt.

He said: “I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go.”

Lil Wayne’s interest in Nigeria is coming on the heels of other international music stars like Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion and Future’s December 2019 visits to the West African country.

Furthermore, one of Lil Wayne’s signees and Cardi B’s alleged rap queen rival, Nicki Minaj has also expressed a desire to visit Nigeria. Her interest in Nigeria may have been sparked by Cardi’s recent visit as the “Barbie Dripz” crooner said she loves the energy from the country.